Chaffee Recreation Adopters logo

Chaffee Rec Adopters will host stewardship events at two popular recreation areas in September.

The focus area near Cottonwood Lake southwest of Buena Vista is just past the lake along CR 344, where 120 campsites are being monitored with the Chaffee Rec Collector mobile app.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.