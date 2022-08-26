Chaffee Rec Adopters will host stewardship events at two popular recreation areas in September.
The focus area near Cottonwood Lake southwest of Buena Vista is just past the lake along CR 344, where 120 campsites are being monitored with the Chaffee Rec Collector mobile app.
The second event, on CR 250 at the base of Mount Shavano, takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day.
Chaffee Recreation Rangers from the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District and Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office will assist.
“Shavano is likely the most popular place to camp in our office’s entire management area,” said BLM assistant field manager Kalem Lenard. “On busy days this summer, we’ve observed over 130 groups camping on public lands accessed by CR 250.”
The BLM’s Royal Gorge Field office manages 680,000 acres and estimates a 42% increase in visitation since the start of the pandemic. Mobile app data shows more than 100 campsites along the road.
“We greatly appreciate all the volunteers who care for public lands and are willing to help keep this highly valued area clean,” Lenard said.
Groups at both events will clean out and downsize campfire rings for safety and pick up trash.
“When an area is clean, visitors are more likely to keep it clean,” said Jessica Downing, Chaffee Rec Adopters coordinator. “By removing ash piles and managing fire rings, volunteers are also playing a role in fire safety.” Chaffee County Fire Protection District will provide dump trailers for the events.
Chaffee Recreation Adopters’ mission is to help the community care for all recreation lands in the county.
Program participants use a mobile app to assess recreation areas, report problems to land agency staff using GPS, and take action such as trash pick-up. They can join group events or adopt a land section and steward it on their own.
Adopters have removed two tons of trash and campfire ash during cleanup events this summer at Browns Creek, North Cottonwood Creek, and along River Road north of Buena Vista in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
The program is funded by Chaffee Common Ground, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
