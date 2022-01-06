Chaffee County Patriots is pleased to announce Buena Vista schools superintendent Lisa Yates and BVHS principal Jon Ail will be the guest speakers at the monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Ave. in Buena Vista.
“We are delighted to have Lisa and Jon join us and answer the following prepared questions and any questions from the audience”, said Patriots president Dennis Heap.
- What are policies regarding COVID? Masks, vaccines, testing for COVID, quarantine?
- What is the sex education curriculum and where is teaching material available to view?
- What are district’s goals and objectives for 2022/2023 school year?
- What are district’s criteria for evaluating performance of teachers and administrators?
- What is the district doing well and what are areas of improvement?
- What can Chaffee County Patriots do to support the BV school administration?
- How can the Patriots help get parents and grandparents engaged?
About Chaffee County Patriots
Chaffee County Patriots are non-partisan and welcome all like-minded individuals that love, support and believe in the very ethics and moral principles by which our country was founded. Patriots are essential citizens, and the glue of the American Dream.
Chaffee County Patriots have filed for a 501(c)3 non-profit status with the IRS and are dedicated to providing a voice for patriots throughout the Chaffee County community.
CCP was formed to organize and establish in-person meetings for those who are willing to educate, equip and mobilize the community on issues affecting faith, family and our Constitutional freedoms.
