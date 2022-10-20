Salida City Council heard a report from Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray about the city’s Open Doors program, designed to convert short-term rental units into long-term rentals, during a work session Monday.
Gray said that while 18 households inquired about the program, the program ended up placing 21 tenants in seven recreational vehicles, with 57 percent children.
Gray said they are now working on options as the weather changes, whether that means finding other accommodations or winterizing some of the RVs.
One part of the program was to have businesses pay $250 for referrals of employees, but Gray said that while she did receive referrals, she has not yet been paid by any of the businesses.
Gray spoke to the council about continuing this part of the program, saying that some tenants felt uncomfortable with it, as it created an imbalance between employee and employer. Council members indicated that might be something to change in the program.
