The Chaffee Housing Authority’s Board of Directors is beginning recruitment for an Executive Director who will be responsible for executing the organization’s strategic plan, overseeing existing staff and programs, and moving the organization through its next phases of growth.
The Chaffee Housing Authority, a government entity formed in 2020, operates under a strategic plan focusing on organizational operation, advocacy, housing stability, and housing development.
The organization was formed to address the local housing crisis. Its staff of five, three of whom are grant-funded, operate a Rental Deposit Guarantee Program and the Salida Open Doors RV program; facilitate a Continuum of Care; produce the We Are Chaffee storytelling initiative; advocate for housing affordability in local and state land use, development, and funding conversations; assist residents with a host of housing related matters; and manage the development of Jane’s Place, a seventeen-unit rental housing project in Salida.
The outgoing Director, Becky Gray, is stepping down after serving Chaffee County for four and a half years. “I am very proud of the successes the Chaffee Housing Authority has achieved thus far. The staff, Board of Directors, and community supporters have been integral to fulfilling many of the recommendations contained in the 2016 Housing Needs Assessment, including establishing a multijurisdictional housing authority.” Gray points to the current programming and advocacy, the Jane’s Place development, and the coordination of a local Continuum of Care as milestones for the organization.
Review of the first round of applicants will begin on Monday, February 13. To apply, applicants should submit a CV and cover letter to Board Chair Craig Nielson at cnielson612@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.