The Chaffee Housing Authority’s Board of Directors is beginning recruitment for an Executive Director who will be responsible for executing the organization’s strategic plan, overseeing existing staff and programs, and moving the organization through its next phases of growth. 

 The Chaffee Housing Authority, a government entity formed in 2020, operates under a strategic plan focusing on organizational operation, advocacy, housing stability, and housing development.

