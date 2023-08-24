The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) is looking for two new Directors to join its board. They currently have an opening for an At-Large Director and a Director from Buena Vista and are seeking diverse applicants, including renters experiencing the housing crisis firsthand.
Applicants must have a keen interest in affordable housing and a willingness to work productively and respectfully as part of a county-wide team serving the needs of low- to moderate-income renters and those experiencing homelessness in Chaffee County.
Applicants selected by CHA’s Executive Committee will be interviewed and recommended to the full CHA Board for consideration. The recommended Board seat for BV will also need to be confirmed and formally appointed by the Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees.
Applications for these positions can be found on the CHA website at chaffeehousingauthority.org/joinourboard
Applications will be accepted starting on August 23, 2023, and will close on September 5, 2023, with interviews scheduled for the week of September 11, 2023. If CHA does not receive sufficient interest prior to the September 5 deadline, applications will be reopened at a later date.
All newly appointed board members must adhere to the CHA Board Job Description and Contract (to be provided during the interview process) and serve on at least one CHA Committee of their choice. Questions about these Board openings should be directed to: chaffeehousingauthority@chaffeecounty.org or (719) 530-2590
