The Chaffee Housing Authority is hosting its first-ever House Party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 22 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. You’re invited to mingle with local housing professionals while hearing the latest from CHA on its strategic plan to meet workforce housing needs.
“This event will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about the organizations in our community who are contributing to housing solutions, hear success stories, provide input, and ask questions, all while enjoying music, food, and friends.” said Becky Gray, director of Chaffee Housing Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.