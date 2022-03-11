After a 2-year hiatus, the Chaffee Home & Garden Show returns this year at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.
Companies from the Chaffee County area – as well as those from across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah – will showcase the latest in landscaping, gardening, energy-efficient products, window treatments, flooring, lighting, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, patio furniture, storage systems, greenhouses, decks, spas and more.
“We are beyond excited to bring the Chaffee Home & Garden Show back to the fairgrounds this year,” said Janet Franz, event chair and Salida Sunrise Rotary member. “Not only does the show offer an amazing one-stop shopping experience for attendees, but it’s also the biggest Salida Sunrise Rotary fundraiser, which allows us to fund the many local community grants and scholarships we distribute each year. It’s a win-win for the community.”
Attendees will experience a vibrant marketplace to shop for home-related products and services, view stunning displays to help inspire their next home project, connect with industry experts and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local home professionals. On Saturday, April 2, speakers will focus on issues specific to the Chaffee County area, including:
10 a.m. – “Chaffee County’s Local Food System” with Andrea Early Coen, Guidestone Colorado
11 a.m. – “Raised Bed Gardening: Veggie Edition” with Brian Kleinke, Brady’s West
Noon – “Solar Panels for Your Home or Business” with Tim Klco, Peak Solar Designs
1 p.m. – “Water-wise Gardening for Dry Climates” with Derald Brady, Brady’s West
2 p.m. – “Your Sustainable Home” with Dominique Naccarato and Cat Anderson, GARNA
And new this year for the kids, the Chaffee Home & Garden Show will also feature interactive experiences hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Sunday, April 3.
Also new this year, the area’s local Rotary Clubs are coming together to offer Rotary Resale in the North Building. Rotary Resale will offer quality, pre-owned household items ranging from furniture to bicycles. A percentage of the sales will help fund Salida Sunrise Rotary’s community grants and scholarships programs.
Vendor space for the 2022 Chaffee County Home & Garden Show is filling up fast – many companies have already reserved their booths. Those interested in being a vendor and/or sponsor should contact David Moore from Salida Sunrise Rotary at 719-239-0085. For more information, visit www.ChaffeeHomeandGarden.com
This show is produced and staffed by the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization comprised entirely of volunteers. Learn more at SalidaSunriseRotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.