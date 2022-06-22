Chaffee County Public Health has received its first shipment of the Moderna pediatric COVID-19 vaccine which has recently been authorized and approved for those ages 6 months through 5 years old, it announced in a Tuesday press release.
Appointments can be made by calling CCPH’s main office at 719-539-4510. CCPH will be updating its vaccination resource document soon once it can verify additional local providers who are willing to vaccinate this demographic.
There will not be a COVID-19 vaccine forthcoming for babies under 6 months. For more information on the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for this youngest population, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GThvF_WUdMqogeAO_FjQcafvmTzgYcR5/view
For vaccination information, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDVaccines
For treatment information, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTreatment
For testing information, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTesting
Recently, CCPH has fielded numerous calls and e-mails in which the trend is the public not knowing what to do if they test positive or if they are a close contact to someone who has tested positive.
While these protocols have not changed in months, this is a good reminder that CCPH must continue to push out messaging with the protocols and expectations even if there are no changes. For information on what to do if someone tests positive or is a close contact, go to: https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#positive
CCPH will continue to distribute free rapid tests as long as supplies last. Currently, CCPH has an ample inventory. For those who are having a hard time finding rapid tests, they can pick up a box during business hours at the Touber Building, 448 East 1st St., Suite 137. Employers and groups may arrange a larger order by calling 719-539-4510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.