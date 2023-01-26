CCFPD 2010-2022
Of the year’s incidents, 126 came from within Buena Vista town limits, 268 came from north of Centerville (just south of Nathrop) and 175 came from south of Centerville. According to Fire Chief Robert Bertram, fires make up 10% of the incidents, 14% are false alarms, 9% are for hazardous conditions, 36% are medical assists and 33% are good intent calls.

2022’s numbers do show a slight increase from the previous year. 2021 saw 514 incidents (9.5% fires), and 2020 saw 438 (13% fires). In 2012, the CCFPD saw 287 incidents. Though incidents were relatively level from 2010 to 2016, they have been increasing since 2016, jumping up to 385 in 2017.

