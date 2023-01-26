Of the year’s incidents, 126 came from within Buena Vista town limits, 268 came from north of Centerville (just south of Nathrop) and 175 came from south of Centerville. According to Fire Chief Robert Bertram, fires make up 10% of the incidents, 14% are false alarms, 9% are for hazardous conditions, 36% are medical assists and 33% are good intent calls.
2022’s numbers do show a slight increase from the previous year. 2021 saw 514 incidents (9.5% fires), and 2020 saw 438 (13% fires). In 2012, the CCFPD saw 287 incidents. Though incidents were relatively level from 2010 to 2016, they have been increasing since 2016, jumping up to 385 in 2017.
“In 2021, we started covering the town of Buena Vista,” Bertram said. “So that brought the jump from 2020 to 2021. We became the primary fire department for the town. It’s a wide range of calls.”
Bertram also said the late summer and early fall period is the busiest time, spanning July through September.
“There are a lot more people here,” he said, “and more tourists.”
The rise in incidents can be attributed to the growing population here in Buena Vista, as well as the addition of BV as part of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
“I would say mainly that the medical assist is probably what the increase has been, with both starting to take over for the town of Buena Vista but just kind of the growing demand as more people are around.”
