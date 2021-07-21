The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners formally dismissed the special event permit application for the Seven Peaks Music Festival on July 14.
The Seven Peaks team had announced the cancellation publicly via social media on July 9. “Seven Peaks Music Festival is being cancelled for 2021 due to current capacity restrictions in place by public health officials,” the public statement said.
The statement also indicated the festival would be held in a different venue in the future.
Tenderfoot Transmitting (KHEN 106.9, Salida Community Radio) officially withdrew the application in its capacity as the nonprofit applicant on July 12.
Immediately following the unanimous vote to dismiss the withdrawn application, commissioner Rusty Granzella confirmed with county deputy attorney Daniel Tom that commissioners are free to discuss the matter with constituents.
The county’s press release included comments made by commissioners following the hearing.
The comments defended the commissioners’ decision to uphold the standing public health order in Chaffee County which limits event attendance capacity to 5,000 persons.
No mention was made of noise or sound pressure limits.
