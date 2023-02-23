The Chaffee County Democrats elected new officers during their reorganization meeting Feb. 13, the organization announced in a press release.
The following officers will serve for the 2023/2025 term:
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 3:33 pm
Chair, Jerry Mallett
Vice Chair, JoAnne Allen
Second Vice Chair, Alex Lunsford
Treasurer, Susanna Spaulding
Vice Treasurer, Theresa Cortese
Secretary, Lynne Drogosz
“It is an honor to be selected as the Chair of the Chaffee County Democrats,” Mallett said. “The party has always been a strong force with its elected officials countywide and with representation throughout the state.
“The party’s focus on ensuring Chaffee County maintains a healthy environment for the young and for older folks is paramount.
“Moving forward with the Land Use Code update, Comprehensive Plan implementation and affordable housing solutions are important steps toward a sustainable Chaffee County,” he said.
(0) comments
