Colorado Department of Corrections has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, bringing the pandemic total there to 213.
During a previous outbreak 198 prisoners tested positive for the virus, but have since recovered.
In the last week nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health reported two additional community members tested positive for the virus Thursday bringing the community total to 117.
The rise in the number of cases over the last week has sent Chaffee County’s two-week positivity rate to a new high of 4.69 percent.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director said in Thursday’s CCPH update, “The state of Colorado strongly recommends that a community’s positivity rate never exceeds 5 percent. We have a short window of time to get our transmission rate back under control before the holiday season.”
To update the community on COVID-19 and its impact on Chaffee County, CCPH will host a town hall meeting at noon today.
Representatives from Chaffee County Board of Commissioners, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Emergency medical Services, the school districts and Solvista Health will provide information.
To access the town hall via Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/COVID19ChaffeeCounty/.
To join by Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/304209587 and enter 304 209 587 for the meeting ID.
To call into the Zoom, dial 346-248-7799 and then enter the meeting ID: 304 209 587.
The town hall will be recorded and then shared with the local media, as well as on the COVID-19 CHaffee County Facebook page.
For information about accessing the town hall, call 719-539-4510.
