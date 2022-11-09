VOTER TURNOUT TOTAL 74.44 %
Ballots Cast 11,731
Active Voters 15,758
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Michael Bennet DEM 6471 55.84
Joe O’Dea REP 4779 41.24
T.J. Cole UNI 61 0.53
Brian Peotter LBR 202 1.74
Frank Atwood APV 75 0.67
REPRESENTATIVE, U.S. CONGRESS, DISTRICT 7
Brittany Pettersen DEM 6291 54.79
Erik Aadland REP 4993 42.96
Ross Klopf LBR 204 1.78
Critter Milton UNI 54 0.47
GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR
Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore REP 4581 39.70
Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera DEM 6665 57.76
Paul Fiorino / Cynthia Sirianni UNI 29 0.25
D. Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs ACN 139 1.20
Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague LBR 125 1.08
SECRETARY OF STATE
Pam Anderson REP 4757 42.51
Jena Griswold DEM 6260 55.17
Gary Swing UNI 45 0.40
Ian Kok APV 20 0.18
Amanda Campbell ACN 104 0.92
Bennett Rutledge LBR 161 1.42
STATE TREASURER
Dave Young DEM 6018 54.11
Lang Sias REP 4728 42.51
Anthony J. Delgado LBR 376 3.38
ATTORNEY GENERAL
John Kellner REP 4909 43.05
Phil Weiser DEM 6230 54.63
William F. Robinson III LBR 265 2.32
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 4
Mark Baisley REP 5068 45.48
Jeff Ravage DEM 6076 54.52
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 13
David Buckley REP 4569 44.37
Julie McCluskie DEM 4890 57.75
Kathryn Green 513
Stephanie Luck 407 n/a
CHAFFEE COUNTY COMMISSIONER - DISTRICT 3
Brandon Becker REP 3853 33.88
P.T. Wood DEM 5592 49.18
Adriane Kuhn UAF 1926 16.94
CHAFFEE COUNTY CLERK AND RECORDER
Lori Mitchell DEM 8415 87.74
Elaine Allemang UAF 1176 12.26
CHAFFEE COUNTY TREASURER
Delores ‘’Dee Dee’’ Copper REP 7745 100
CHAFFEE COUNTY ASSESSOR
Rick Roberts UAF 7175 100
CHAFFEE COUNTY SHERIFF
John Spezze REP 7793 100
CHAFFE COUNTY CORONER
Jeff Graf DEM 8614 100
Amendment E (Sr. tax exemption)
Yes/For 9752 88.23
No/Against 1301 11.77
Amendment F (charity gaming)
Yes/For 4128 38.74
No/Against 6529 61.26
Prop FF (school lunches)
Yes/For 6410 56.74
No/Against 4887 43.26
Prop 121 (lower income tax %)
Yes/For 7122 63.86
No/Against 4030 36.14
Prop 122 (natural medicine access)
Yes/For 6087 54.47
No/Against 5087 45.53
Prop 123 (housing funding)
Yes/For 5907 53.05
No/Against 5228 46.95
Prop 125 (grocer wine sales)
Yes/For 5399 48.09
No/Against 5829 51.91
Prop 126 (3rd party delivery)
Yes/For 5000 44.96
#No/Against 6121 55.04
Chaffee County Ballot Question 1A (lodging tax use)
Yes/For 7041 63.81
No/Against 3994 36.19
Chaffee Ballot Question 1B (commission 3 terms)
Yes/For 2609 23.64
No/Against 8424 76.36
Chaffee Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A
Yes/For 3241 30.77
No/Against 7292 69.23
# - Separated by 6,396 votes out of 1,828,384 votes.
