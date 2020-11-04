The 2020 General Election saw a high voter turn out in Chaffee County with 90.8 percent of active voters turning in a ballot.
The voter turnout by percentage surpassed the 89 percent turnout in the 2016 election.
Out of 15,159 registered voters in the county, 13,764 ballots were cast this year.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said voting was super smooth Tuesday with many people choosing to vote in person on Election Day and others dropping off their ballots.
Unofficial results were published by 10 p.m. Official results should be in 8 to 10 days.
In a shift, Chaffee County voted for Democratic candidates in each race with the exception of County Commissioner for District 2, where Greg Felt ran unopposed as an unaffiliated candidate.
In 2016, the county took a predominantly Republican stance when the majority of national and state races were won by Republican candidates within the county with the exception of the two county commissioners seats won by Felt and Democrat Keith Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.