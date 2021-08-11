Chaffee County has been nominated for a 2021 Governor’s Award in the Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative category, which “acknowledges an activity, event or project undertaken by a community or region to promote tourism in Colorado.”
The winner will be announced during the Governor’s Tourism Conference Nov. 3-5 at the Pueblo Convention Center.
Chaffee was nominated for its Now This Is Love auction, which raised $116,514.88 for local businesses.
The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce teamed to create the auction, which was made up of items donated by local businesses.
“I was proud to participate in it,” Scott Peterson, visitors bureau marketing director, said. “I think it was a good campaign. The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau paid to host the auction, all advertising costs and processing fees so 100 percent of the proceeds went back to the business. Many other communities in Colorado and across the United States have asked for more information about how they can do this in their community.”
Peter said the auction featured 871 different items, from gift cards to art and even furniture.
The visitors bureau also set up an online gift card shop, for local businesses to sell gift cards online. It has raised $83,505 so far.
