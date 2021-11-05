As Chaffee County Public Health is poised to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, pediatric cases of the virus in those younger than 18 account for 78 cases of the virus, or 25 percent of all cases since Oct. 18.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said in-school transmission seems to still be much less common than kids getting COVID-19 within unvaccinated families, as well as close-contact activities outside of school.
Carlstrom said the vaccines for the new age group are safe and effective.
“Not only does getting this population fully vaccinated increase protection throughout the county, it also alleviates quarantine requirements for families which have been challenging and disruptive,” she said.
In Salida, the first-dose clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 12 at Longfellow Elementary School.
The follow-up second dose will be given from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 3, also at Longfellow.
Chaffee County Public Health said that at the Salida clinic those 12 and older can also receive their first, second or booster dose of Pfizer.
The Buena Vista clinic will take place from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the former Colorado Mountain College campus, now the BOCES building, 27900 CR 319.
Second doses will be administered from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the same location.
All vaccinations will be by appointment only.
The clinics are not drive-through but rather walk-through and indoors.
The link for appointments will go live today. To make an appointment, visit www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
Instructions for vaccinations for ages 12 and older also will be found on the RSVPify website.
Families are asked to go at their assigned time to mitigate congestion.
The vaccine is free, and it is highly encouraged to fill out the paperwork ahead of time.
COVID-19 pandemic numbers build
The county reports a pandemic total of 25 deaths directly caused by COVID-19.
The most recent deaths were a 55-year-old woman in the south end of the county, an 85-year-old man in the north end and a 69-year-old woman in the south end.
So far 1,931 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chaffee County since March 2020.
Of those, 189 cases are reported as being breakthrough cases where those already vaccinated are infected by the virus.
Carlstrom said almost 100 percent of new breakthrough cases have experienced mild to moderate symptoms.
“So the vaccines continue to prove that they are working from keeping people really sick and from hospitalizations and death.
“We are seeing our fair share of breakthrough cases, which has always been expected,” she said.
With that in mind, Carlstrom said Public Health encourages everyone to still consider masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status, when distancing is not possible and when vaccination status of those close by is unknown.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also strongly recommends still continuing to mask in those situations.
The numbers are just one indicator of what is going on in the county, Carlstrom said.
“What is even more meaningful is whether vaccinated people continue to have mild to moderate symptoms and favorable outcomes, and the vaccine is keeping people from getting severely ill, for the most part, and surging our healthcare system.
“It is unfortunate that we do continue to see those who remain unvaccinated taking up the capacity of the healthcare system,” she said.
Carlstrom advises getting a booster shot. All three vaccines are authorized for boosters and all three are readily available at many vaccination sites.
“We really want to get the word out that due to waning immunity of the vaccine, which was expected over time, and the stalling of the initial vaccine rollout, which has led to a large section of our population unvaccinated, boosters are really recommended as an extra layer of protection to those who are vaccinated as well as households that have children ineligible to be vaccinated yet,” she said.
“Getting boosted as soon as possible will not take the opportunity from someone else, so there is no need to delay,” Carlstrom said.
She said the number of illnesses is not as concerning as the severe illness of cases and hospitalizations in the unvaccinated population.
“We are at a critical point in the pandemic, as we see cases surge and many hospitals around the state near or reach capacity due to the acute needs of the eligible unvaccinated population.
“However, those who want to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities should seriously consider getting their booster shot as long as it has been at least six months post second shot for Pfizer and Moderna and two months post first shot for Johnson & Johnson,” she said.
Chaffee County’s current rate of vaccination for those eligible, 12 and older, is 74 percent.
The eligible statistic may change as the ages 5-11 cohort comes into the collected data.
