Are you an architect, developer, plan designer, builder, or contractor who works in Chaffee County? Please join County staff and Colorado Energy Office consultants to learn about county-wide plans to adopt the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code. This informational session is geared towards professionals working within trades affected by these code changes, but is also open to the general public.
In 2019 the Colorado Legislature passed HB19-1260 (codified at CRS 30-28-201-2011 et seq), which requires local jurisdictions such as Chaffee County to adopt one of the three most recent versions of the IECC upon updating or adopting any other building code. In order to comply with the state statutory mandates and advance local energy efficiency efforts, Chaffee County is currently working to adopt the 2021 IECC. The updates, which will become effective in January 2024, will affect construction occurring in both the unincorporated county and the municipalities of Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, as established through an Intergovernmental Agreement aligning local building codes implementation.
County staff and advisors from Colorado Energy Office will be conducting a meeting to cover the major considerations for the code update from the 2006 IECC version under which the county has been operating since 2007 and the forthcoming 2021 IECC version.
If you can’t make it on July 25 but are interested in viewing the recording, reach out to at bhelmke@chaffeecounty.org for the link.
Additional questions regarding the Code adoption should be directed to the Chaffee County Building Safety Department at 719-539-2124 or bdepartment@chaffeecounty.org
