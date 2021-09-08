Chaffee County tax revenues show a marked increase in 2021 as the summer season ends.
May through August sales tax brought $2,486,634.79 to the county, compared to $1,800,342.42 for the same time period in 2020, an increase of 38 percent, and $1,660,654.37 in 2019, nearly a 50 percent increase.
August brought in the largest amount of tax revenue for the year to date with $732,796.70, up 26 percent over 2020. Last year August tax receipts brought in $579,607.99.
Year to date, the county is up more than $1 million from this time last year.
Dan Short, Chaffee County director of finance and personnel, said he thinks the increase could be a combination of inflation, strategic marketing by the Visitors Bureau in concert with local vendors, federal stimulus packages and COVID-19.
“COVID has really changed the economic landscape, (with visitors) escaping the city, searching for less dense locations and pent-up desire after not being able to travel, and locals not traveling for the same reason,” Short said.
Short said, besides tourism, construction is another big driver now, although he said it is hard to quantify. Construction materials are easy to track, but construction brings business to other sectors such as lodging, restaurants and retail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.