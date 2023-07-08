The Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, announced the opening of the Chaffee County Regional Film Office.
The office, led by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Julie Speer Jackson, will work to develop the local media ecosystem by offering opportunities for professional development through networking events, workshops and crew and vendor databases specific to the community, a press release stated.
“Regional film commissions provide a boots-on-the-ground approach to facilitating film and media development in communities across Colorado, increasing opportunities for production and career development. They also support the development of a statewide film industry that reflects the unique characteristics of each region. We look forward to working with Julie Speer Jackson and the Chaffee County Regional Film Office,” Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman said in the release.
Regional film liaisons like Jackson work with regional content creators, filmmakers and media professionals to help attract productions. The volunteer regional partners also market the diversity of Colorado’s regions and help identify local support services for the film industry.
“Chaffee County has many beautiful locations waiting to be filmed. The community and creative workforce are eager to bring more productions to the county, and I’m excited to help facilitate these efforts. We’ll also be convening local creatives several times a year to conceive, develop, fund and distribute unique Chaffee County content,” Jackson said.
The Chaffee County Film Commission launched in May and will help filmmakers navigate permitting, identify locations, connect with crew and support services. More information about the office can be found at chaffeecountyfilm.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.