The Chaffee County Patriots will hold its 1st Annual 1940s dance on July 14, 6:30 pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211.
Enjoy music from Glen Miller, the Andrew Sisters and more. ‘30s, ‘40s or ‘50s style clothing such as suits, dresses or military outfits are encouraged.
There will also be live singing from special guests and a table filled with home-made desserts.
Tickets are $25 for singles and/or $45 for couples and can be purchased on the Chaffee County Patriot website: www.chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org
Attendees are encouraged to bring “Distressed Flags” to the Town Hall, which will be collected for the Fall Flag Retirement Ceremony.
The vision of the Patriots is to bring unity to the citizens of Chaffee County by identifying a common ground on which to build trust and identify goals that we can work together on and develop relationships with organizations and “influencers” that will advance issues affecting faith, family and our constitutional freedoms.
For further information, please get in touch with the President of the Chaffee County Patriots at chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org or contact chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com
