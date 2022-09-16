Chaffee County Logo

Chaffee County – including the communities of Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs – recently was named “Emerging Startup Community of the Year” by the Rockies Venture Group, a business investment organization serving companies and communities in the Mountain West region.

Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., which recently created a new business accelerator in the area called Central Mountain Ascent, received the award on behalf of the growing community of entrepreneurs, advisors, and funders that support business growth in the area, a press release stated.

