Chaffee County Landfill will temporarily suspend collection of freon-containing items beginning Oct. 30.
Freon, also known as R-22, is a chlorofluorocarbon gas used as a refrigerant (cooling agent) in items like refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units.
Freon is hazardous to the atmosphere when released into the environment and must be removed by professionals before the items are disposed of.
These freon removal and recovery procedures are mandated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The Landfill began collecting freon-containing items for disposal in summer 2021. They contract with a front-range based business to professionally remove the freon before the items are recycled as scrap metal.
The collection of freon-containing items will be suspended from Nov. 1, 2021 through April, 2022 because outdoor conditions and inclement weather during winter months are expected to create challenges for the technicians involved with this freon-removal service.
The landfill does not have space to store appliances over the winter months while awaiting freon removal.
The landfill plans to resume collection of freon-containing items in May, 2022.
Freon was phased out in the United States beginning in 2010 and new production and import of freon was prohibited beginning in January 2020.
However, older appliances and equipment may still contain this ozone-depleting refrigerant. Most appliance labels will indicate whether the unit contains freon (R-22).
If you have an appliance you believe contains freon that you would like to dispose of, contact the Chaffee County Landfill at 719-539-3738 for assistance. They can help you locate certified technicians that can remove the freon.
The Chaffee County Landfill can accept units for recycling once the freon has been professionally removed, with the accompanying EPA-required documentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.