Chaffee County likes giving, as evidenced by amount of money donated to local nonprofits through Colorado Gives and the Chaffee County Community Foundation. By Dec. 20, the total donations came to $204,536.
Dec. 6 was the annual Colorado Gives Day, a statewide day to encourage Coloradans to donate and “give where they live,” Betsy Dittenber, executive director of Chaffee County Community Foundation, said.
The foundation helped organize the Chaffee County subdivision of Colorado Gives, which assisted 49 nonprofits this year. Each nonprofit organization does its own campaigning, and donors can choose where to spend their funds when they support through the Chaffee Gives website, she said. Chaffee Gives also accepted offline donations such as checks, but the amount made offline is not included in the $199,751 total for the county.
Last year, $184,000 was donated. This year’s goal was $190,000, Dittenber said. “We were blown away by the generosity this year. We beat the goal from last year, and it was surprising how much the community was willing to give back.”
The organization in Chaffee County that raised the most in donations, totaling $8,373 as of Wednesday, was Chaffee County Mindfulness in the Jail Program.
Each nonprofit page on the coloradogives.org website becomes a permanent resource for the organizations to connect with donors, and people can use it to sign up for recurring donations. Funds are distributed to organizations on a monthly basis.
On Dec. 6, the foundation celebrated Colorado Gives Day by having KHEN radio give live interviews for 24 of the nonprofits Chaffee Gives supported, many of which they also helped create social media pages for.
On the same day, foundation organized Donations and Libations, which collaborated with Eddyline Brewery in Buena Vista, Poncha Pub in Poncha Springs and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery in Salida, who all offered deals and discounts for those who provided a receipt showing they had donated $25 or more through Colorado Gives.
Nonprofit organizations can submit an application to be included on the coloradogives.org website. To have a standalone page they must first be reviewed by the Community First Foundation and meet certain criteria. However, even smaller and younger organizations can come in under the Chaffee County Community Foundation umbrella if they submit a request to be included and will have funds transferred through the foundation, Dittenber said.
“I hope it inspires people to support organizations they maybe haven’t heard of before,” she said. “Any reinforcement of the concept of philanthropy we can do to inspire people … all of it makes a difference.”
