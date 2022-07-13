Chaffee County commissioners discussed updates to the Chaffee County Land Use Code with representatives of Logan Simpson, the company contracted to work on the project, at their work session Monday.
Topics addressed were included in Module I of the land use code update, which is being facilitated by Logan Simpson.
Jen Gardner and Joe Moss of Logan Simpson presented proposed updated language regarding special events, right-of-way vacation, wildland urban interface, accessory dwelling units, agritourism, private camping and short-term rentals.
Commissioners and staff discussed the proposals and added other criteria they thought needed to be considered in Module 1 topics.
The commissioners also heard reports from Becky Gray of Chaffee Housing Authority.
Gray said her department is set to hold a special meeting Wednesday to work on a proposal for a new tax measure to fund production of housing units in Chaffee County. The mills for the measure have yet to be determined, but Gray said she hoped to have that as well as a set of goals to present to the commissioners at their July 19 meeting.
Josh Hadley, emergency medical services director, updated commissioners on the status of a new ambulance on order.
He said the chassis for the vehicle was not available yet, and the process of obtaining new ambulances was difficult because of supply chain delays.
Building Department Director Dan Swallow reported building permits were slightly down in June compared to last year, with 347 permits issued compared to 424 in June 2021.
Swallow said he had approved a permit for remodeling at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for the pharmacy and office space.
He said a building at 7118 Clark Hill Road, the subject of a 2018 lawsuit, has been demolished.
Construction of the building caused a landslide that threatened the home directly downhill, requiring an extensive mitigation project to stop the hillside from further damaging the home.
Swallow said while the demolition has been carried out, debris still needs to be cleared away.
Meeting as the Chaffee County Board of Health, commissioners heard an update from Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
Carlstrom said Public Health is looking at taking over administration of Ark Valley Helping Hands.
The executive director of the organization, April Obholz Bergeler, recently resigned, leaving the organization without a director as of July 21.
Carlstrom said the plan is to absorb the program to join other “aging in place” programs already administered by Public Health.
A coordinator would be hired to manage the program, which provides assistance to elders and others who need it to remain in their homes as long as possible.
Another program aimed at “aging in place,” to be administered by Public Health, is the home share program that is soon to launch.
Sitting as the Landfill Committee, commissioners also heard reports from Shannon Wilcox about the Chaffee County Landfill and, sitting as the County Board of Social Services, from the Department of Human Services.
