Chaffee County commissioners extended the county’s declaration of local emergency in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic during their Tuesday meeting.
The vote to extend the declaration for the 15th time was unanimous.
The new extension will be in effect until Jan. 11, when it will be revisited at another regular meeting.
It was noted that the City of Salida recently allowed its declaration of emergency to lapse.
Commissioner Greg Felt said it could be argued that some of the recent data is “truly alarming.”
He said some good things are going on, such as the county’s 74.5 percent full vaccination rate, but some things are concerning, such as the recent uptick in cases.
Felt said the state is on the verge of having a crisis.
“I just think it sends the wrong message to pick this moment to revoke our emergency declaration,” Felt said. “This thing keeps changing so fast. It seems still early to make that kind of call.”
Commissioner Keith Baker agreed and said, “Letting it expire sends all the wrong messaging and signals right now.”
Baker said it seemed there’s a transition into realizing COVID-19 is probably going to be endemic for a long time.
“We’re going to have to figure out ways to deal with it. It’s premature to say the crisis is over,” Baker said.
He said counties that have allowed emergency declarations to expire or withdrawn them “are doing that for reasons that are not health and medically related, and that’s not right.”
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said he also supported keeping the declaration in place at this time.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved selection of Logan Simpson to assist in the county’s land use code update.
The update is expected to cost about $300,000. Approximately $125,000 is expected to come from a Department of Local Affairs grant.
The commissioners directed staff to arrange financial compensation for Logan Simpson’s services.
A request for transfer of a hotel and restaurant liquor license from Robins to Turnip the Beet LLC was approved.
The commissioners also discussed COVID-19 precautions for future meetings.
The combination of in-person meeting, with masking if necessary, and online attendance via Zoom was discussed, along with the possibility of holding larger public comment meetings at an alternative venue such as Chaffee County Fairgrounds to accommodate a large number of speakers and provide safe distancing opportunities.
