During a special meeting Monday, Chaffee County commissioners approved resolutions to place two ballot measures on the November ballot and amended a previously approved resolution for a ballot item to be placed on the ballot by Chaffee Housing Authority.

Commissioners discussed the resolution to include a ballot question that would reallocate some of the 1.9% lodging tax revenue from the original use of advertising and marketing by the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau to the recently expanded uses of workforce housing and childcare assistance.

