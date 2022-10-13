Three candidates are running to represent District 3 as Chaffee County commissioner in the Nov. 8 election.
Business owner and former Salida Mayor P.T. Wood is running on the Democratic ticket.
Brandon Becker, who won the June 28 primary against Alison Brown, is the Republican candidate.
Adriane Kuhn, owner of Little Red Tricycle, is running as an unaffiliated candidate.
Of the three candidates, Kuhn and Wood were available to answer questions about their plans if they win the seat.
Becker remained unavailable after multiple attempts to contact him via phone and email, and the questions put to each candidate went unanswered.
Kathy Rogers, president of Chaffee County Republicans, said she had not heard from him since Aug. 15.
“It seems like he does not want our support,” Rogers said.
Wood and Kuhn each gave an interview in which they provided their answers to seven questions put to them by The Mail to give voters a sense of their priorities as they seek office.
P.T. Wood, Democrat
About how many county commissioners’ meetings have you attended in the last year?
I’ve attended about half, mostly online, as much as I possibly can.
In your mind, what is the job of a county commissioner?
Establishing a budget in all departments. There are 20-plus departments.
Make sure outside money comes into the valley from state and federal authorities, for example money from the Bureau of Land Management, state forest, Colorado Department of Transportation, municipalities, schools, South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Emergency Medical Services.
It’s really a pretty wide-ranging job.
You have to understand the issues and build relationships.
How well do you think you will be able to work with Commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker?
We have a great relationship. We work well.
I’ve known both a long time. I’ve known Greg Felt as a river guide and Keith Baker from The Trailhead.
We worked closely during the Decker Fire and after that through COVID meetings, daily, at first, for about a year.
We’ve had a great opportunity to sit down and establish a working relationship.
What expertise do you bring to the table?
I have a number of years of public service under my belt, including planning and zoning and mayor.
Executive experience is critical.
I’ve had a deep involvement with the community, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Task Force and the City of Salida.
I understand land use through working with planning and zoning and as a business owner.
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
After I stepped down from being mayor folks started to ask me, and so I dug into it with Greg, Keith and Rusty and the county department heads.
I find the work fascinating and interesting.
I bring experience with land use code. There are some big priorities. Module 1 of the LUC update is almost done, which leaves Modules 2 and 3 yet to work on.
I have existing experience with CDOT and BLM, municipalities and state and federal representatives.
That seems to be a good skill set for the job.
What are the top three things you would like to accomplish in the next 4 years?
The land use code update is critical.
I want to implement waste diversion plan and see Common Grounds and Envision fully implemented,
I want to work on new CDOT and infrastructure projects because those will affect housing and economic development.
How do you feel about the proposed ballot measure to increase the term limit for county commissioner from two to three terms?
I feel with term limits voters should be governors of that.
They should have that choice.
It would be great in two years to have the experience.
Term limits are not necessarily best for the county.
I’m looking forward to being elected and working with Keith and Greg and driving the county to a more positive future.
Adriane Kuhn, Unaffiliated
About how many county commissioners’ meetings have you attended in the last year?
I’ve Zoomed most of them and attended around 12 budget meetings in person, which was awesome. I got a good overview of all of the different departments in the county and how they work and what their needs are.
In your mind, what is the job of a county commissioner?
I’ve related it to being like a parent to the county. You don’t have to micromanage. It’s like co-parenting: Establishing rules and policies, budgets, people’s needs taken into account, settling disputes.
How well do you think you will be able to work with Commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker?
Very well. They are great guys who listen well. They are open to ideas and what I hope is they would have a respect for me to help me learn the job while at the same time listen to my views and ideas.
What expertise do you bring to the table?
I have a varied background.
I’m a business owner. I’ve grown my business and worked with employees.
I have a background in real estate and have an understanding of the land use code and people’s needs in buying land.
My landscaping experience gave me experience with manual work, working with employees and understanding of how some of the other end works, for example, noxious weed control and landfill issues.
I also grew up in a rural area. I took part in 4-H growing up.
Having kids in school, I’ve seen a lot of the county health programs in action.
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I didn’t like my options, but instead of complaining I felt I could do the job.
The last time a woman was a commissioner was 1989.
I feel as a leader I offer a fresh perspective, and so I will try to listen to every voice.
I’ve been here long enough to have a deep connection, and I care about this county.
At 43 I have experience and the wisdom to see different sides of an issue. I’m strong enough to ask tough questions and make decisions for the welfare of Chaffee County.
What are the top three things you would like to accomplish in the next 4 years?
I want to make recycling going on in the county a big priority.
I want to work with the land use code update and refine or stick to what was chosen, and not be making variances all over.
I want to make sure the departments feel staffed with good competent workers to be able to do the work, with wages to take care of workers and maintain a conservative budget and find balance.
How do you feel about the proposed ballot measure to increase the term limit for county commissioner from two to three terms?
I feel the way that it’s staggered now, it takes 4 years to settle into the job and complete something started.
Having more terms is OK. Candidates still need to be voted in.
If they’re doing a great job and have experience, they should be able to continue with progress.
Brandon Becker, Republican
Did not respond.
