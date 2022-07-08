Those planning to do business with Chaffee County on a Friday may find themselves out of luck starting today.
Chaffee County offices began operating on a new schedule this week.
On Tuesday most, but not all, departments began operating on a Monday-Thursday schedule with extended hours.
Some departments have retained the Monday-Friday schedule or have other modifications available upon request.
The decision to modify the hours and days of operation for county services was approved by Chaffee County commissioners at their May 16 meeting.
Among the reasons for the change mentioned at the time were cost effectiveness, increased accessibility to the public with extended hours and employee hiring and retention incentives.
It is a move that several other counties in Colorado have already made.
Current hours for Chaffee County services and departments are:
Administration, Human Resources and Finance – 7:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Airport – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.
Assessor’s office – 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Clerk and recorder – 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Extension center – 7:30 a.m.-noon, 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday (program hours vary).
Fairgrounds – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (special events vary).
Housing Department – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Human Services – (on call 24/7) Salida – 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Buena Vista – 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m Monday-Thursday.
Landfill – 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Planning and Zoning Department – 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Public Health – 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday clinics by appointment.
Treasurer – 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Veterans Services – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays (Fridays by appointment.
All county emergency services continue to operate 24/7.
