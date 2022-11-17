Accessory dwelling units will no longer be exempt from fair contribution for public school sites under the Chaffee County Land Use Code.
Changes to the text of the section of Chaffee County Land Use Code pertaining to fee-in-lieu for public school sites were approved by Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday.
The fee-in-lieu payment for schools is based on an intergovernmental agreement concerning fair contributions for public school sites among the county, the three municipalities and both school districts.
Under the agreement, a payment in lieu of land dedication or conveyance in the amount of $212 per multifamily unit, $480 per single-family attached unit and $568 per single-family detached unit may be required.
An ADU is considered a single-family dwelling unit and the fee-in-lieu will depend on whether it is attached or detached from the primary residential structure on the property.
The change came about to address the concern that ADU occupation may add to the student population in district schools in Buena Vista and Salida and should therefore be treated similarly to other dwellings.
The commissioners also approved a sketch plan for the Trilogy Harvard major subdivision for vacant parcels at the entrance to Mount Harvard Valley development subdivision north of Buena Vista.
Commissioners approved a contract for Chaffee County Visitors Bureau with 50 West Productions in the amount of $77,500.
Resolution 2022-69 filling a vacancy for the Salida Regional Library Board of Directors was removed from the consent agenda and approved separately. Commissioners approved the reappointment of Cheryl Pearce-Trujillo to serve the five-year term from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027.
The following 2023 holiday schedule was approved as part of the consent agenda:
Jan. 2 New Year’s Day (observed)
Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day
June 19 Juneteenth (federal)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.