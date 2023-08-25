The Colorado Secretary of State’s office awarded Chaffee County more than $24,000 in an election security grant this summer.
Secretary of State Jenna Griswold awarded $945,319.62 in security grants to Colorado county clerk’s offices over two funding cycles. The grants were made possible by the Colorado Election Security Act (SB22-153).
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell applied for both rounds of funding, and the county was awarded $24,176.04.
“We used it for key card access to our secure areas, and then we added some video cameras,” she said. “We’ve added more, we’ve beefed it up.”
The funds awarded by the Secretary of State’s Office were used by counties to meet the security requirements under the 2022 Colorado Election Security Act, including:
The purchase, shipment, and installation for Key Card Access Systems for rooms holding voting system components.
The purchase, shipment, and installation of continuous video security systems for voting system components, including costs for video storage.
“We already had the security. We log in, we log out with a paper log, everybody that went into these areas. It wasn't like there wasn't security,” Mitchell said. “We’re excited about it. … We're always on the lookout after what happened in Mesa County.
“We’re very secure in they county and very secure in Colorado,” she said. “We take it very seriously.”
Eligible expenses for reimbursement were required to be spent by June 30, 2023. This grant funding is now complete.
“These new resources are critical in increasing security and protecting Colorado’s elections from insider threats and bad actors,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 15. “I am so proud to issue these grants so that Colorado can continue to lead the nation in election security and access.”
