Chaffee County commissioners approved three resolutions related to the 2023 budget at their final meeting of the year last week.
Following a public hearing, commissioners approved a resolution adopting the $70,019,615 budget proposed by Dan Short, Chaffee County director of finance and personnel, who also serves as county budget officer.
Commissioners also approved a second resolution levying general property taxes for the year 2022 to help defray the costs of government for Chaffee County for the 2023 budget year.
The net mill levy for the general fund is 5.558 mills; for road and bridge, 0.147 mills; human services, 1.498 mills; retirement fund, 0.589 mills; capital expenditures fund, 0.294 mills; and animal shelter, 0.5 mills.
Resolution 2022-82, appropriating sums of money to the various funds and spending agencies for the 2023 budget year, was also approved.
A separate public hearing was held for a resolution for appropriating for budget variances. That resolution was approved as well.
Commissioners also approved Building Department fee waivers for Chaffee Housing Authority related to construction of the Jane’s Place Project.
Corelia Tom was reappointed to the Chaffee County North Library Board.
Two major subdivision sketch plans, Cactus Flats, adjacent to 26532 CR 313 in Johnson Village, and Cattle Creek, west of 10475 CR 140 in Salida, were both approved.
Commissioners also approved a contract to purchase 12.7 acres of land on CR 140, adjacent to Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, from Tracey Guccione and David Padoven.
A contract change with Otak for work on three bridges on CRs 338, 306 and 162 was also approved.
