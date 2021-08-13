Chaffee County commissioners, meeting Tuesday afternoon as the county’s 1041 permit authority, approved the 1041 permit renewal for Blue Triton Brands’ water for 10 years.
Staff was directed to proof and edit the draft resolution, which the permit authority finished deliberating after coming up with amounts for community contributions to be made by Blue Triton Brands during the next 10 years.
Over the next 10 years, the company will put more than $1.25 million into the community in the form of contributions benefiting various entities.
The contributions break down as:
• $50,000 for education and environmental science – endowment funds for the benefit of the Buena Vista and Salida school districts.
• $142,500 for workforce development and economic development – Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
• $180,000 for affordable housing development – Chaffee County Housing Authority.
• $180,000 for forest health – National Forest Foundation.
• $180,000 for ground water health and sustainablility – Chaffee County.
• $50,000 for sustainability action plan – Chaffee County.
• $160,000 for general philanthropy – Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• $160,000 for Board of County Commissioners/county partnership requests – Chaffee County.
• $160,000 other philanthropy to be determined by the permitee.
The agreement states $430,000 of that money will be contributed in the first year of the permit and the rest will be spread out over 10 years, with the exception of the sustainability action plan, which will only receive funds in the first year.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he thanked county staff for the “incredible labor put in” to follow the permit process through.
He also thanked his colleagues and the applicant for “hanging in there” throughout the long process.
Felt thanked the community on all sides of the issue for their input.
“The permit is controversial and will remain controversial,” Felt said.
He said he felt good about the outcome, although it has been a challenge.
Felt said the work done on this permit was “built of the shoulders” of prior commissioners who “did an amazing job.”
He said he thought it was a good outcome and the permit has a good support structure for management to hold the applicant accountable and bringing a benefit to the community.
Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton Brands said he was very happy with the outcome.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said he was pleased they were able to make the best of it.
Commissioner Keith Baker, who initially voted against granting the 1041 permit, said at that time he would still work to make the best possible outcome. He said he thought they had done that in the new permit language.
“I still think we have to dramatically change our way of thinking about sustainability and resilience in general, which deals with environment, unpredictability of climate and all other considerations of a sustainable and thriving community,” Baker said.
Approval of the renewed permit ends an application process begun in October 2019 by the original permit holder, Nestlé Waters North America.
That company was sold in February and the name changed to Blue Triton Brands, which will now hold the 1041 permit for the Ruby Mountain Spring production process, transmission pipeline and loading facility in Johnson Village.
