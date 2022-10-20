Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution concerning Chaffee County Land Use Code Module 1 amendments at the end of their regular meeting Tuesday.
Only one section remains to be considered in Module 1, that concerning private lands camping amendments.
Public hearings on land issues took up most of the day.
The Palpant lot line elimination request for property at 29909 N. U.S. 24 was taken out of the consent agenda and considered separately.
Following a presentation by County Planning Manager Jon Roorda, the commissioners approved the request.
Commissioners also approved the Yunikar agricultural subdivision exemption for property at 980 CR 165.
The matter had been rescheduled from last week’s meeting due to a clerical error.
After a public hearing and discussion, commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the Divided Sky Estates major subdivision sketch plan with amendments.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella voted to approve and Commissioner Keith Baker voted against the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.