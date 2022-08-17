Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt can be seen in a new ad for Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), wearing his other hat.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 3:20 pm
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt can be seen in a new ad for Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), wearing his other hat.
Bennet is running to keep his seat in the November election.
Felt, an unaffiliated voter and co-owner of Ark Anglers Fly Shop, is identified in the ad as a fly fishing outfitter; however, he said his endorsement of the senator comes from his experience as a county commissioner working with Bennet.
“I had direct experience working with him on behalf of issues important to Chaffee County, in particular a lot of the funding for forest health and wildfire mitigation,” Felt said.
Bennet chairs the U.S. Senate committee on agriculture and the forestry subcommittee on conservation, forestry and natural resources.
To film the commercial, Bennet took out a one-day fishing license, which Felt said is not unusual for Ark Anglers clients.
He said every year thousands of the outfitter’s clients fish on a one-day license.
Felt said, while not an expert fisherman, Bennet has been a client of Ark Anglers multiple times.
