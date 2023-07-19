Over a dozen people came to the Buena Vista Heritage Museum to admire and purchase various works of art from the collection of Grant Heilman and Conrad Nelson at the Buena Vista Art Legacy live auction and exhibit on July 15.
Before the auction, participants were able to view the 70 works of art from various artists while sampling the catering from Sorelle Delicatessen. Growing Wild provided floral arrangements.
“I’ve been a founding member of this museum for 49 years, and every time we have an art show here, it is just a thrill because this courtroom is so beautiful,” said Suzy Kelly of Buena Vista Heritage. “What a great place to show art.”
Once the auction began, the mood was kept light and the energy high thanks to auctioneer Edward Alloy of Alloy’s Auctions out of Salida. Alloy has done many auctions, not just in Salida but also La Junta and even Oklahoma.
“I’m very excited because it’s a benefit,” Alloy said. “I like doing benefits to help people. I’m happy to help them out.
“This is a fundraiser for the Chaffee Arts, which is a heck of an organization,” he added. “I appreciate people coming here and buying and helping our local community when needed.”
While some pieces barely went for a couple hundred dollars, others were more fiercely pursued for $1,000 or more. The two biggest sellers were pieces done by Barbara Whipple, a longtime supporter of Chaffee Arts and Heilman’s second wife.
One board member’s daughter, Zoeyanna Barnthouse, was especially determined to get a wooden hawk sculpture found at the auction.
But her father was outbid by another. The woman who placed the winning bid, however, noticed young Barnthouse’s sadness at losing the statue.
Inspired by the girl’s passion for the arts, the woman gave Barnthouse the sculpture. This generosity was noted on the Chaffee Arts Facebook page along with the comment from Chaffee Arts, “This is a glimpse into what Buena Vista is and our love of the arts!”
The 14 pieces auctioned, as well donations and the art sale afterward, raised $9,000 for both Chaffee Arts and Buena Vista Heritage.
According to Terry Stevens of Chaffee Arts, only three framed pieces and several unframed prints went unsold, and those will be donated locally.
Nelson, Heilman’s third wife, was also present at the auction, as were some of her own pieces, including a multimedia scroll titled “My Life.”
“I did that for fun one time,” she said. “I took all the card tables in my studio and laid out some old piano roll on them, and I started gluing stuff on.”
Her love of creating collages sparked from creating jigsaw puzzles during her childhood and her desire to take away something more from that hobby.
“Basically, that’s what collage is,” she said. “You take all these different pieces and smush them together and hope they come out in some coherent way and tell a story. That’s what I do. I went to art school and I’ve done painting, I’ve done sculpture, I’ve done all kids of jewelry – just about everything. But this is my favorite, and I love the hands-on process because I get in there and I can sew and I can just tear stuff up. Smush is a very important art term. Squish it all together and make it coherent, and that’s what I do.”
Nelson said that if she had the room in her house, she could have kept more of this collection, but she’s “tickled to have everything here,” and she hoped that each and every piece could go to a good family.
“We were very happy with the turnout and the support of those who bid on auction items and purchased other items for sale,” Stevens said after the event. “We will be eternally grateful to Conrad Nelson for giving us this opportunity to raise needed funds for these two non-profit organizations.”
