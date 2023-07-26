The Chaffee Housing Authority is adding to the team with a new Housing Navigator position. This person will be intricately involved with the Continuum of Care, especially with case management and with maintaining exceptional relationships with community partner organizations.
This position will include both in office and off-site work at the Chaffee Housing Authority in Salida and work in the Chaffee community. Ideal candidates will have ties to the local community.
Interested parties should email chaffeehousingauthority@chaffeecounty.org and include a cover letter and resume. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis with first round phone interviews being scheduled beginning July 31.
