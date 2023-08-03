The Central Colorado Humanists’ August 6 Sunday Science program will center on the Intersection of Astronomy and Archaeology in the Ancient Cultures of Chaco Canyon and Mesa Verde. The program, beginning at 10 a. m., will feature Dr. Kim Malville discussing the amazing astronomy discovered at Chaco Canyon, Mesa Verde and Chimney Rock National Monument.
Each of these locations has its unique astronomical features. Mesa Verde structures mark the sunset on the December solstice as is the case at Chaco Canyon. The functions of other structures at Chaco Canyon continue to mystify archaeologists. It’s possible that some astronomical events had a significant impact on Chaco culture. At Chimney Rock National Monument, a Great House provides views of the moon rising between the double chimneys at every major lunar standstill.
Dr. Malville holds degrees from Caltech and the University of Colorado where he obtained his PhD in radio astronomy and solar physics. He has held major leadership positions at the University and is currently Professor Emeritus in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences. His research interests have ranged from the aurora and solar physics to ancient astronomies of the world, a field in which he is credited with significant discoveries.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida, CO. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the talk will start promptly at 10 a.m.
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
