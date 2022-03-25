The Continental Divide Trail Coalition published the results of the 2021 Small Business Survey with the release of the third biennial CDTC Small Business Report earlier this month.
The report aims to provide a snapshot of the economic impact of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and other protected lands, detailing the importance of the outdoor recreation industry in the five CDT-states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
From August to December 2021, CDTC surveyed 136 small business owners in 38 communities located along the Continental Divide Trail to learn more about how the CDT impacts their businesses, the local economy and about their support for public lands.
Respondents of the survey represented businesses across industries, including in the arts, entertainment, outdoor recreation, hospitality, food service, retail trade, manufacturing, transportation and other industries.
An overwhelming majority of survey respondents said they believe investing in and protecting public lands, including the CDT, is important to the well-being of their economy.
Major findings from the 2021 Small Business Survey include:
• 90% of all respondents believe protecting, promoting and enhancing public lands is important to the well-being of businesses, jobs and their community’s economy.
• 80% of all respondents have seen growth in business in their community at large due to use of the Continental Divide Trail since 2014.
• 78% believe protecting, promoting and enhancing the Continental Divide Trail is important to the well-being of businesses, jobs and their community’s economy.
• 70% of respondents in CDT Gateway Communities reported that trail users spend money and have a positive impact on their revenue
“The stewardship of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and the surrounding landscape continues to be critically important to the economy, life and overall well-being of rural communities in the Rocky Mountain West,” says Andrea Kurth, Gateway Community Manager at CDTC.
“As we continue to collectively shape the future of our public lands and our communities, the recreational, cultural and scenic resources of the CDT are more important to protect than ever. Protection and completion of the Continental Divide Trail ensures that business owners, residents, local decision-makers and visitors can continue to explore and connect on the Continental Divide and enjoy the myriad economic, health, mental, educational and physical benefits that it provides.”
“The CDT is not only a great recreational resource, but an important economic driver for rural communities near the trail,” Nate Porter of Salida Mountain Sports said. “It’s important to support things like this that support physical and mental health, as well as benefit rural areas.”
According to a Headwaters Economics report released in November 2021, the outdoor recreation economy contributed $374 billion to the GDP in 2020.
The outdoor recreation economy provides over 5.2 million jobs nationwide and contributes a significant portion of each states’ GDP across the entirety of the trail.
The CDTC’s report demonstrates just how a greenspace like the CDT can provide economic benefits to both small businesses and rural communities, and drive sustainable regional growth across the entirety of the 3,100-mile trail, from the Bootheel of New Mexico to Glacier National park in Montana.
“Economic impact is certainly one of the most powerful ways the Continental Divide Trail transforms communities,” says Amy Camp (she/hers), member of CDTC board of directors, founder of Cycle Forward. “While we should invest in trails for reasons that extend beyond economic opportunity, the simple truth is rural communities leverage the outdoor economy via the CDT. Don’t just take CDTC’s word for it. Ninety percent of businesses surveyed believe protecting public lands is important to the well-being of businesses, jobs, and their community’s economy.”
Most business owners agreed that public lands protections benefited their bottom line, and some respondents shared potential strategies that they believed could enhance recreation and optimize conservation stewardship practices that would have even greater economic impacts.
In a focus group of eight business owners, participants identified themes like trail gaps, extreme weather events and the barriers to connecting with recreationists about the opportunities in town, as major challenges that currently impact their business.
From that focus group, participants also narrowed in on opportunities like trail completion efforts, investments in infrastructure and transportation and greater promotion of and education on the CDT as strategies that could help their communities and their businesses.
