2022 CDOT annual Driver Behavior Survey

The Colorado Department of Transportation is releasing results from its 2022 Driver Behavior Survey, which provides a snapshot of how often people speed, drive impaired, buckle up and drive distracted.

Motorcycle safety habits were also addressed. While the incidence of some self-reported behaviors decreased, results show that some Coloradans are still making choices that put other drivers, pedestrians and themselves at risk. 

