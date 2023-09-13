Expect lengthy delays September 18-21
Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays next Monday through Thursday while the Colorado Department of Transportation paves US Highway 24 near Clear Creek Reservoir. Operations will take place approximately one mile south of Granite, Mile Points 195 to 198. Between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. travelers will encounter full stops and one-lane alternating traffic guided by flaggers and pilot cars.
CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment however resurfacing operations are weather dependent.
Traffic Impacts
Daytime work hours will range from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- Motorists should plan for 15-20 minute delays and allow for extra travel time.
- Vehicles will be guided by cones, flagging personnel and pilot cars.
- Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times.
- A speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zones.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
