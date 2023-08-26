State prison officials have begun an internal investigation of discrimination claims made by workers in Buena Vista and is working to implement improvements to the on-site housing option available to staff.
The investigation stemmed from July 27 Colorado Newsline story in which a 19-year-old officer living on the Buena Vista Correctional Complex grounds spoke out about living conditions and treatment of staff, many recruited from Puerto Rico. Allegations included unannounced inspections,
“CDOC takes any allegation of discrimination very seriously. Once CDOC was made aware of any potential issues regarding discrimination, our Inspector General opened an investigation into these claims to ensure our staff are safe and supported,” said Annie Skinner, Public Information Officer for the department. “The Department has no tolerance for discriminatory behavior, and is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Colorado WINS, the union representing state employees, said staff living in the facility have faced a number of challenges, including poor living conditions, invasions of privacy and discrimination against Spanish-speaking staff.
“I think there’s a lot of hope that things are going to be addressed and improved,” Hilary Glasgow, executive director of Colorado WINS, told Colorado Newsline. “I think that there’s also … always a fear that whatever they say is going to get used against them. There’s that sort of fear that always exists.”
Difficulties in recruitment and retention, Skinner said, are not issues unique to Colorado’s department.
“Corrections departments across the country are facing staffing challenges, and CDOC is no different,” Skinner said. “We have implemented numerous strategies to recruit and retain staff members, including recruiting from other states and the territory of Puerto Rico.”
The DOC began more targeted recruitment efforts in Puerto Rico at the end of 2021, hiring 62 individuals and retaining 83.3% of those staff. Their next closest recruitment efforts has been from Texas, where 26 staff were hired between March 2022 and June 2023, of which 73% were retained.
The department also implemented additional financial incentives, including current staff retention incentives for staff in 24/7 facilities, staff referral incentives fort hose who refer new employees, new hire incentives and new employee relocation incentives.
At the Buena Vista Correctional Complex, the department has also implemented housing incentives for all staff.
“Staff at BVCC all receive an additional $1,000 a month housing incentive, and as an additional option, staff can choose to stay in housing on facility grounds,” Skinner said. “The staff housing is available to any BVCC staff member who may want to use it, and the cost is $230 a month. We do have staff members who were not part of the Puerto Rico recruitment efforts who also utilize staff housing.”
In addition to the investigation, Skinner said, CDOC’s executive director Andre Stancil and other senior staff members traveled to the facility to talk with the staff at BVCC, including staff members currently living in staff housing on grounds.
“Our executive staff explained that CDOC will not be doing any further unannounced inspections, and that anyone living in staff housing will be notified in advance when health and safety inspections need to be conducted,” she said. “They will also conduct them during the daytime hours.”
The department is currently developing a housing committee composed of staff from each section of staff housing to establish community rules and cleaning responsibilities. CDOC's Facilities Maintenance Division (FMS) will be reviewing the staff housing facility to make any necessary adjustments to the building, and the Department is creating an easy way for staff living in staff housing to escalate any concerns directly to management and FMS. Stancil, Skinner said, will meet personally with this Council on a routine basis at least for the foreseeable future.
“The staff housing currently on BVCC grounds was always meant to be a temporary solution,” Skinner said. “DOC is evaluating long-term affordable housing options for staff who work at BVCC. All staff are continuing to receive the $1000 a month housing incentive, and we are looking at all options to ensure our dedicated employees can find housing.”
“The bigger picture of long-term housing for workers recruited from out of state is still a work in progress, but with proper resources, CDOC and Colorado WINS can collaborate on a fair solution,” WINS said in an August 18 statement.
