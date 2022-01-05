Chaffee County Public Health reported a surge of 45 cases of COVID-19 Monday on its COVID-19 Dashboard.
Those cases bring the total number of cases identified in the first three days of January to 65.
As of Sunday the county’s two-week positivity rate had risen to 7.07 percent, with 136 cases reported during the same time period.
The latest cases bring the county’s pandemic total to 2,523.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said the sudden increase in cases is probably a combination of holiday contacts, a holiday backlog of test results and the Omicron variant “playing out as we anticipated” with its higher transmissibility.
A recent outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex may also play a role in the rise in cases.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a seven-day moving average of 7,282 cases with a positivity rate of 23.99 percent across the state as of Monday.
So far Colorado has seen 954,499 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic with 10,552 deaths attributable to the virus.
The latest variant of the disease, Omicron, is now the predominant variant in the state.
Data from the Centers from Disease Control and World Health Organization indicate Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains and has a shorter incubation period of one to three days.
Carlstrom said while there has been no extension of the mask mandate within Chaffee County, the county health department strongly urges everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces where distancing is difficult.
She said the department also encourages everyone who is eligible to get their booster, preferably Moderna or Pfizer, as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.