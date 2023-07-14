Chaffee County Public Health is excited to offer several Home Share educational outreaches on Wednesday, July 19.
We are eager to offer three different locations throughout Chaffee County.
Come learn the barriers, challenges and benefits of home sharing and why being a home provider and home seeker can be an important housing solution in Chaffee County.
We will also discuss the dynamic home share process and answer your specific questions to determine if home sharing is right for you.
We look forward to meeting you as we enjoy refreshments together.
The first event will occur from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Buena Vista Community Center located at 715 E Main St., Buena Vista, CO 81211.
The second event will occur at the Poncha Springs Board Room, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242, from 12 to 1 p.m.
The third event will occur at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., Salida, CO 81201, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The goal of the event is to learn about home share and to have any questions you may have answered. All are welcome!
For further details about this, please contact Janice Brunner at jbrunner@chaffeecounty.org or 719-221-5891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.