Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) officials have confirmed the county’s first case of illness caused by West Nile virus in 2023 in a Chaffee County resident.
The location of the infected mosquito is unknown, but likely in the Arkansas River Valley. Counties surrounding Chaffee County have also had confirmed cases of West Nile virus. Another suspected case of West Nile virus has been reported to CCPH this week.
West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and has been regularly reported in Colorado since 2002. The risk to humans occurs primarily from June through early September when mosquitoes are most active. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.
Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. About 1 in 150 people whoare infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).
If you think you or a family member might have West Nile virus disease, talk with your healthcare provider. Visit https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents for information about insect repellents.
“While this is the first reported case of West Nile Virus in a Chaffee County resident this year, we knew it was only a matter of time before this happened as we see new trends in vectors with climate and environmental changes. It is important for people to be aware that the mosquitoes here in Chaffee County can carry illness and residents should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” states Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
