Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is fielding an increase of inquiries related to the
availability of the newest and highly anticipated COVID-19 booster.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised manufacturers seeking to update their COVID-19 vaccines that they should develop vaccines with a monovalent XBB.1.5 composition.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met on June 15, 2023, to discuss and make recommendations for SARS-CoV-2 strain(s) for updated COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States beginning in the fall of 2023.
Tthe committee unanimously voted that the vaccine composition be updated to a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine with an XBB-lineage of the Omicron variant. Following discussion of the evidence, the committee expressed a preference for XBB.1.5.
CCPH has not yet been informed of the details if and when this new booster will become available to the public. However, the department will promote the vaccine as soon as this information is obtained.
The recommendation at this time is that:
- Everyone 6 years and older should get 1 updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they’ve received any original COVID-19 vaccines.
- People aged 65 years and older may get 1 additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine 4 or more months after the 1st updated COVID-19 vaccine.
- People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get 1 additional dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine 2 or more months after the last updated COVID-19 vaccine.
While some healthcare providers may advise getting additional doses of the current vaccine or may suggest that their patients hold off on getting an additional dose with the current vaccine formula until the new one is available, it is on an individual’s risk-based assessment to make that decision.
“When these new monovalent vaccines become available, CCPH will be ready to administer them to the public. Once again, we find ourselves in a waiting phase where there is uncertainty and anxiety around risk, exposure, and protection from COVID-19,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Director, Chaffee County Public Health. “CCPH appreciates everyone’s patience as we wait for the next chapter of our COVID-19 response. It is likely that there will be ample opportunities to get the new booster throughout our healthcare community.”
