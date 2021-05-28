Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. announced Wednesday that Jake Rishavy will assume the role of executive director effective July 1.
Rishavy will take up the reins from Wendell Pryor, founding executive director, who is retiring after 12 years leading the organization.
The CCEDC implements and supports a range of economic development opportunities in Chaffee County.
A press release stated the selection committee of the organization’s board interviewed a highly-qualified candidate pool and chose Rishavy as best qualified to lead the organization.
He served for nearly a decade as vice president for Denver South, a regional public-private, nonprofit economic development organization representing six south Denver metro jurisdictions making up the “Tech Center.”
Since its formation in 2009, CCEDC has helped implement projects supporting the county’s business success.
Under Pryor’s leadership projects have included support of the Chaffee Commons housing initiative in Buena Vista, a 48-unit multifamily complex; support of Colorado Mountain College’s regional expansion; attraction of internet service provider Colorado Central Telecom to provide redundant internet connectivity to the county; and work to support county leadership as well as that of Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida on projects that enhance economic development.
“What the CCEDC has accomplished over the past 12 years under Wendell’s directorship, and the past year through the pandemic, has been significant,” said Dave Blazer, CCEDC chairman.
“Externally, we’re proud of our support of the countywide pandemic response by coordinating efforts with local chambers of commerce, the Salida Business Alliance and the Central Mountain SBDC to assess business health and provide support to the business community in Chaffee County through a historically challenging time.
“Internally, we’ve spent a great deal of time charting a new course forward to continue our efforts on the economic growth and vitality of this county,” Blazer said.
Rishavy and his wife, Emily, both worked on the Arkansas River in the early 2000s and relocated to Salida from Denver last fall with their two children.
“Personally and for my family, it’s the realization of a decades-long dream to live and work here,” Rishavy said.
“Professionally, I can’t think of more meaningful work than helping this amazing community build an economy and career opportunities that rival our unsurpassed quality of life.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the right person to advance an ambitious vision for the future of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.