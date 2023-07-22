The Chaffee County Community Foundation invites all qualified nonprofit organizations within the region to apply for nearly $49,000 in funds available through its fall grant cycle, which is open from July 1-31.
These grants are being made possible through a partnership among the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association and the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
“The Chaffee County Community Foundation is excited to launch the Fall Grant Cycle, providing local nonprofits the opportunity to increase their capacity and positively impact the health and vitality of the region,” said Betsy Dittenber, executive director of CCCF. “As Chaffee County evolves, so do the challenges we face in addressing the needs of the community. We are always pleased by the creative and compassionate solutions demonstrated in these grant applications.”
The grants are divided into two categories. In the first, the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Grant Fund will distribute a total of $35,000 to organizations that serve the communities of Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and/or Lake counties.
These nonprofits must either focus on community-based health programs; provide support for food, shelter and human services; offer disaster preparedness and relief services or support animal protection and welfare.
The second category is the CCCF Community Grants Fund which has $15,000 available for organizations that serve communities in Chaffee County and that focus on community health, community vitality and community capacity. This available funding is made possible by local donors.
While there is no maximum award, the average grant award is expected to be $1,000, and CCCF will notify award recipients of their grants by Sept. 30.
To be qualified, applicants must be registered as 501c3, 501c4 or 501c6 – or under the fiscal sponsorship of an eligible organization – and in good standing with the IRS and state of Colorado.
For more information or to apply, eligible nonprofit organizations should visit https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/grants
