The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) today announced its 2023 Community Summit, offering Chaffee County nonprofits training in skills building, professional development, leadership growth, and collaboration opportunities through the day-long program.
The agenda includes two keynote speakers and workshops in grant writing, nonprofit management, workplace culture, donor pipelines, internships and providing benefits on a budget. The event will include a nonprofit resource fair hosted by regional businesses and organizations that support nonprofit development.
Last year’s Community Summit drew more than 40+ nonprofits and over 70 local leaders. The event is open to nonprofit and community agency leaders from the Arkansas River Valley and surrounding regions.
This year, the program will feature two tracks. Track One will offer four sessions on fundraising and development for nonprofits. Track Two is hosted in partnership with the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation’s Future of Work Bootcamp and will feature four sessions on HR topics geared to the nonprofit sector.
The day will conclude with the Community Awards where CCCF will recognize three pillars of the community: nonprofit organization of the year, philanthropist of the year and volunteer of the year. Nominate a nonprofit champion by Sept. 1 by visiting Chaffeecommunity.org/communityawards for criteria and nominations.
Thanks to the generosity of the community summit sponsors, CCCF can offer discounted early bird tickets and scholarships. The early bird ticket price is available for $40 to nonprofit professionals and volunteers now through Aug. 19. Americorps members are always free to attend CCCF learning events. Nonprofit professionals seeking scholarships should contact Anna@chaffeecommunity.org
If you are interested in sponsoring the Community Summit, visit Chaffeecommunity.org/summit Sponsorship is a great way to offer real support to a variety of organizations and help offset registration fees and offer scholarships so that all local leaders have the opportunity to grow their impact.
“At the Chaffee County Community Foundation, we create opportunities for nonprofits to learn and grow, strengthening our nonprofit ecosystem by providing tools, knowledge and support that lifts up organizations across Chaffee County.” said Betsy Dittenber, Executive Director of CCCF. “The Community Summit is focused on helping nonprofits identify opportunities, gaps and realize efficiencies that help deliver on their mission, thereby enhancing the nonprofit’s ability to have a positive impact on lives and communities.”
For more information and registration, visit Chaffeecommunity.org/summit
