A story in the Feb. 11 Best of Buena Vista Favorites special pubication describes a product sold and used by Cause + Medic as hydrochloric acid. This is incorrect: Cause + Medic products use hypochlorous acid.
Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is a strong acid and highly corrosive to living tissue. The Clean Republic products actually use a compound called hypochlorous acid (HOCl), which is a weak acid that is non-toxic and occurs naturally in the human body.
