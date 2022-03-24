Created in the 1800s but dormant for many years, the Chaffee County Cattlemen’s Association is making a comeback.
The organization hosted a spring kickoff barbecue that attracted more than 200 people Saturday at the Salida Sale Barn. Madison Everett-Martinez, event organizer, said, “Hopefully it can facilitate more social gatherings.”
She said one goal of the organization is to connect ranchers with each other and raise awareness about the industry. “Agriculture is really important,” she said. “As our town changes, it is being pushed out.”
Susan Evans, owner of Salida Cattle Company, said one common misconception about ranchers is that they are all wealthy. She estimated there are 15 to 20 ranching families in Chaffee County right now, and they are smaller ranches that have been run by locals for generations. She said many ranchers are cash poor and have most of their funds tied up in assets.
“It is a shrinking community,” she said. “The margins are very slim.” Evans is a fifth-generation rancher.
Deané LaRue, owner of Post Office Ranch, said the agriculture industry in Chaffee County has decreased significantly in the past decades. She said many ranchers are struggling with inflation and difficult times.
Evans estimated one rancher can provide food for more than 150 people, saying, “We take a lot of pride in raising safe and secure food.”
Everett-Martinez said the organization plans to provide a monthly newsletter to ranchers that keeps them informed on state and local issues. The group will also engage in community outreach and advocate for ranchers.
She said members can join the organization on both a business and individual level, and it is not strictly for cattle owners. Businesses connected to ranching in any way and individuals wanting to show support for the industry can join.
The barbecue helped attract many prospective members. “We had people sign up,” said Evans, “and a lot of people took forms home to fill out and return to us.”
The event served as a fundraiser for the association as well. She said, “We sold most of the T-shirts we had in stock.” Proceeds from those sales went toward the organization.
“I think it went really well,” Evans said. “A lot of local ranchers said ‘we need this.’”
Everett-Martinez said they hope to get more youth involved in the association. She said they offer a youth membership and hope to offer scholarship opportunities and sponsor events for youth in the future. Local 4-H Club members volunteered at the event. “The 4-H Club is awesome,” Evans said. “They’ve been helping us serve.”
Scanga Meat Co. donated burgers to be served at the event. Evans said they have purchased meat from local producers for decades.
The revival of the association coincided with the end of the Salida Sale Barn. Post Office Ranch’s annual bull sale held in collaboration with Hockett Cattle followed the barbecue and marked the final auction at the barn. “It’s been tough to see it go,” said LaRue. She said the land will be used for subdivisions.
The barn has been operating in Salida for more than 100 years and has been at its current location, 5005 U.S. 50, since the 1960s.
LaRue has worked at the barn since a child and managed it for more than 15 years. “It’s really sad,” she said. “It’s just changing times.”
Approximately 60 to 70 people attended the bull sale, where 49 cattle were sold. LaRue said numbers were down this year due to a large amount of uncertainty and problems ranchers are dealing with. She said rising fuel prices are a problem for cattle owners.
A Chisum bull born in February 2021 fetched the highest price at the auction, selling for $4,400. Among other benefits, all cattle sold at the auction were born and roam at high elevations and tested to ensure they are healthy. High mountain disease and other ailments can affect cattle at high elevations without the proper genetics.
The association’s next planned event is a fall harvest dinner in September.
